Stockholm hosts the Top 10 of dressage riders

The exclusive CDI5* Top 10 format tournaments, which were held for the first time in 2017, became the most important event for riders competing in dressage. The most prestigious competitions with a solid prize pool brought the dressage to a new level of world class.

Dozens of the world’s strongest riders from Germany, Denmark, Netherlands and, of course, Sweden – the hostess of the competition – will compete in the CDI5* competitions. In the home arena will be the representatives of the host party – Patrick Kittel on the Well Done de la Roche CMF, Teresa Nilshagen in the saddle of Dante Weltino OLD, Antonia Ramel on the Brother de Jeu, Michelle Hagman Hassink in the saddle of Chagall H.

Germany’s Isabelle Werth will bring his top horse Weihegold OLD to the competition. Her compatriot Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who heads the Western European League table after three rounds of the World Cup, will pair up with Zara E. A few weeks ago, Jessica von Bredo-Werndl in the TSF saddle of Dahler BBC beat Isabelle Werth in the Freestyle for the third round of the FEI Dressage World Cup in Stuttgart. It will soon become clear whether the world dressage queen will be able to take revenge. The third German competitor will be Helen Langehanenberg, paired with Damsey FRH.

The only Danish rider will come to Stockholm, Catherine Dufour. She will perform at the Atterupgaards Cassidy.

The competitors will also host international competitions. Perhaps one of the main protagonists of the competition will be British rider Ben Maher, who won last weekend’s LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague. He will be accompanied by Darrag Kenny, the silver medalist of the Prague Playoffs. An impressive line-up of hosts: Henrik von Eckermann, Peder Fredricson, Evelina Tovek, Malin Bariyard-Johansson, Douglas Lindelow, Frederick Johnsson.

Their rivals will be Dutchman Harry Smolders, Frenchman Kevin Staut, Italian Lorenzo de Luca, Belgian Nicolas Philippaerts, American Jessica Springsteen, Brazilian Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, Norwegian Ger Gulliksen.

The fourth leg of the World Cup will be held on driving. At the moment, all stages are taken by the invincible Australian Boyd Excel, number one in the world. Boyd Exell won his first victory of the season in Lyon, then in Maastricht and Stuttgart. His participation was also announced in Stockholm. Crew members from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and France will also take part in the upcoming competitions.

