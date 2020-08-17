Strong French unbeatable in CCIO4* Haras du Pin

At Haras du Pin (France), the eventing riders of France proved bestform and taught the rest of the competitors a lesson in how to win strong.

There was no way to beat the strong French eventing riders at the CCIO4 * in Haras du Pin (France). In the team rankings, the French team won with 88.2 points, leaving a huge gap to the second placed Dutch team, who scored a total of 121.8 points. In the individual standings, the French took places one to five, dominating the field impressively. Michael Jung (Germany) had to settle for six place with his top horse Chipmunk.

French rider Thibaut Vallette was all smiles winning in the individual classification with his 16-year-old stallion Quing du Briot. Vallette took over the lead after the second part of the test due to his faultless round in the show jumping parcours. In the cross he showed a picture perfect and very fast round, for which only 1.2 time points had to be added to his dressage result of 26.6. Team-mate Thomas Carlile and his nine-year-old Birmane secured second place in the individual ranking with a total of 29.0 points.

Gwendolen Fer, who did not start for the French team, showed the fastest round in the cross and in the end finished third in the individual ranking with 30.6 points. Behind them were the two other French team riders Christopher Six and Karim Laurent Laghouag.

Michael Jung, who was in the lead after dressage with his horse Chipmunk and a result of 19,7 points, had two faults in showjumping. In the cross country he had to add 2,8 points for time to his results. In the end the Olympic rider finished on sixth place in the individual ranking.

