The youngest German team member, Richard Vogel, 23, participated for the first time in a Nations Cup and was able to show two picture perfect rounds with his gelding Floyo VDL. An accomplishment, only three riders could manage. “Richard has shown during the entire Corona period that he is in a good mood. I made him start as the first rider right away, because I knew he could achieve a good time with his horse. And he did an outstanding job, prepared his horse superbly, was absolutely concentrated and kept his nerve in both rounds, ”praised trainer Hans-Hermann Engemann, praising his youngest rider. Richard Vogel for sure is a name you have to remember.

For his team mate David Will things did not go according to plan with his Holstein gelding C Vier. The combination ended up with 24 points in the first round. “He didn't have to start in the second round, because we already had won with the team. But since he is to ride the Nations Cup in Vejer de la Frontera with this horse next week, I wanted him to go there with a good feeling, and that worked out really well. The second round was flawless, ”Engemann said.

Equestrian Ingrid Klimke secures three victories in Pratoni del Vivaro 11/11/2020 AT 09:26

After two rounds there were noted eights points in total for the German equipe. No other team could do better. Second place was for the French team with Kevin Staut, Gregory Cotillard, Edward Levy and Mathieu Billot (13 point). Third place was shared by three teams - Irland, Greatbritain and Italy – who all finished with 16 points. For Greatbritain were riding: Laura Renwick, Jodie Hall Mcateer, Lily Atwood and Jack Whitaker. For Ireland were starting Shane Breen, David Simpson, Richard Howley and Michael Duffy.

results

Equestrian FEI to decide on World Cup on 18th of November 09/11/2020 AT 08:56