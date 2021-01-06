The FEI Nations Cup series for show jumping riders will start with the event in Coapexpan (Mexico) in 2021, where only riders of the North and Central American League and the Caribbean countries can get points for the series. The first event in the series, in which the European teams of the European Division I will compete, will be held in La Baule (France) in mid-May. This is followed by St. Gallen (Switzerland) at the beginning of June, the CSIO5 * in Sopot (Poland) in mid-June and the event in Rotterdam at the end of June. The CSIO in Falsterbo (Sweden) is meant to follow and the last stages will be held in Hickstead (Great Britain) and in mid-August Dublin (Ireland). Each nation within the European Division I can score points at four out of seven stations available. The best of the participating nations will meet at the end of September / beginning of October for the series finale in Barcelona (Spain).
The FEI Nations Cup series, previously run as European Division II, will be held for the first time in 2021 as a Nations Cup series of the European Equestrian Federation EEF. However, as before in the European Division II, the series winner of the EEF series qualifies directly for participation in the FEI Nations Cup series of the European Division I. The two series also remain closely linked in other respects. Nations can start their top teams in the FEI Series of European Division I and young teams can start in the EEF Series. The French Le Touquet will kick off the events in the EEF series in 2021.