The FEI Nations Cup series for show jumping riders will start with the event in Coapexpan (Mexico) in 2021, where only riders of the North and Central American League and the Caribbean countries can get points for the series. The first event in the series, in which the European teams of the European Division I will compete, will be held in La Baule (France) in mid-May. This is followed by St. Gallen (Switzerland) at the beginning of June, the CSIO5 * in Sopot (Poland) in mid-June and the event in Rotterdam at the end of June. The CSIO in Falsterbo (Sweden) is meant to follow and the last stages will be held in Hickstead (Great Britain) and in mid-August Dublin (Ireland). Each nation within the European Division I can score points at four out of seven stations available. The best of the participating nations will meet at the end of September / beginning of October for the series finale in Barcelona (Spain).