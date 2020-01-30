The Longines Masters in Hong Kong and Asia Horse Week are cancelled

The wind of panic that has gripped the whole of Asia due to the coronavirus epidemic has swept the Longines Masters in Hong Kong and Asia Horse Week in its wake. “The safety of all our audiences, stakeholders, partners and stakeholders in general, from Hong Kong, Asia and around the world, is an absolute priority,” explained Raphaël le Masne de Chermont, President of Asia Horse Week. “Given the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus, we have decided without any hesitation not to maintain Asia HorseWeek. All of our loyal partners, including the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the Longines Masters Series, the International Equestrian Federation, the Hong Kong Equestrian Federation, AsiaWorld-Expo, the Hong Kong Tourist Office and the Wall Street Journal, have been informed of the decision and have given us their full understanding and support”.

The public who have already booked their tickets will be reimbursed. Visitors can contact Cityline’s customer service hotline at (852) 2314 4228 (Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or visit www.cityline.com. For all other inquiries: (852) 5984 9936 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

The first edition of the Asian Arabian Horse Show, organized as part of Asia Horse Week, will also not take place.

As a reminder, more than 7700 people are infected by the coronavirus in China. Appeared in December in a market in Wuhan, the coronavirus has already caused more than 170 deaths. Several cases have been detected outside China, including five in France.