The match between Dujardin and Werth took place in Lyon

Charlotte Dujardin had not been to Lyon since the 2014 World Cup final, which she had brilliantly won with her incomparable Valegro, who has since retired. For her second appearance in this competition, the British rider did not disappoint, winning the dressage Grand Prix. On her young Mount St John Freestyle, which she hopes to present at the Las Vegas World Cup final in April, the British multimedalist collected the superb average of 79.978%. That was enough to destabilize the one who dominates the world ranking, Isabell Werth. On her third horse Emilio 107, the German rider lost with 77.826%. But the latter soon took her revenge.

During the Freestyle, which counts for the World Cup circuit, Isabell Werth was able to get revenge thanks to a faultless recovery with her faithful bay. On classical tunes that it presented for the second time in competition, the German won with 87.09%. Her British opponent could not turn the tide, her young partner Mount St John Freestyle made some mistakes due to her inexperience. Too tense on the track, the ten-year-old mare could not perform all the exercises to perfection, which earned her a score of 83.925%. However, there is no disaster, as the potential is there and the experience should make a difference in the future.