The new Longines series of European Nations’ Cups will not be launched until 2021.

The concept of the series created by the European Equestrian Federation (EEF), presented for the first time to the EEF member national federations on the occasion of the General Assembly in June 2019, “had immediately aroused a great deal of interest due to its anticipated development potential”, the organization recalled in a press release sent out this morning. The competition was to pit teams competing in eight Qualifying Nations Cups organized by sub-regions of the continent, followed by two semi-finals and a final. “This series supported by Longines aims to promote the next generation of European riders, officials and sports professionals.”

This year, this new series, replacing and extending the former European Division 2 of the world circuit created by the FEI, was due to be given from 7 to 12 May in Le Touquet, on the occasion of a CSIO 3* finally cancelled at the end of March. It was then to stop off in Drammen in Norway, Uggerhalne in Denmark, Lisbon in Portugal, Athens in Greece, Bozhurishte in Bulgaria and Ebreichsdorf in Austria. The semi-finals were scheduled in Geesteren in the Netherlands and Budapest in Hungary, before the final scheduled for early September in Warsaw in Poland. Alas, its start has therefore been postponed to 2021.

“The situation of Covid-19 has evolved rapidly. Over the past few weeks, in collaboration with the parties concerned, an in-depth examination has been carried out to determine whether the series could be launched as originally planned or whether it could be held later in 2020. Regarding the current restrictions affecting sporting events across Europe and around the world, the EEF Council and the partner of the series, Longines, have decided to postpone the launch until 2021. The programming for 2021 will remain the same as originally planned for 2020,” the press release said.