It was not three in a row for Louise Romeike, but the Swedish rider was very close to it, finishing the CCI4-S of Sopot (Poland) last weekend as winner, second and fourth with her three horses. In the CCI4-L it was Tim Lips from the Netherlands who took the honours.

Louise Romeike was all smiles when she was honoured in the pricegiving ceremony. In the CCI4*-S class she had been presenting three horses, finishing as a winner with Waikiki, placing second with Cato, the horse that belongs to her husband Claas Romeike and placing fourth with Utah’s Sun. With Cato the rider, who will be celebrating her 30. birthday next month, took the lead after dressage, scoring 29,6 points. After cross country Louise Romeike, who still rides for Sweden though living in Germany since quite a while, held places three, two and six with her horses. But in the end she kept clear in the final show jumping with Waikiki (Quinar x Cassini) and stepped up again, taking the victory with her 14 year old Holsteiner mare.

The one who kept her from taking the podium alone was Kai-Steffen Meier with Glücksruf, who secured third place in the final ranking. His wife Lara de Liederkerke-Meier took fifth place with Chica Leena. Felix Etzel (Germany) who took the lead after Cross Country finished sixth with his top horse Bandit.

In the CCI4-L it was Tim Lips who celebrated his victory. The Dutchman took the lead in dressage when he and his superb mount Herby were rewarded 26,8 points from the jury. In the cross country the 35 year old rider kept his leading position and in the final showjumping eight year old Herby kept clear, showing one of the two clear rounds of all 12 horse and rider combinations. For Tim Lips winning the CCI4-L with Herby it is a great success, as it is the first victory for the young horse on this level.

