Charlotte Dujardin has become Britain's outright most decorated female Olympian by claiming bronze in equestrian's individual Grand Prix freestyle at Tokyo 2020, the sixth equestrian medal of her Games career.

The 36-year-old triple Olympic champion followed up team bronze with another third-placed finished on board her new horse Gio, following the retirement of her trusty Valegro after Rio 2016.

The medal takes her above rower Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree, who she was level with on five medals going into today's event.

Dujardin finished below Germans Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, who claimed gold, and veteran Isabell Werth, the seven-time Olympic champion.

54-year-old Carl Hester, a London 2012 gold medallist who first competed at the Olympics at Barcelona 1992, finished eighth, while Charlotte Fry, whose late mother Laura Fry competed with Hester at those Games 29 years ago, finished 13th.

Dujardin already goes down as one of Team GB's greatest ever Olympians, though, having first won double gold in London before following that up with gold and silver in Rio. She has now brought home at least two medals from every Games she has competed at and likely has plenty more opportunities to get on top of the podium.

She will now need to decide whether to continue with Gio, or go back to Mount St. John Freestyle, the horse she initially tried to build a working relationship with following Valegro's retirement.

