Laura Collett says she cannot wait for Paris 2024 after coming ninth in the individual eventing competition at Tokyo 2020.

Collett and her British team-mates were all in with a shout for a medal in the individual and it was McEwen who rose to the occasion to win a silver medal.

Tokyo 2020 GB's McEwen pipped to gold in thrilling individual eventing final 3 HOURS AGO

With Paris just three years away, Collett believes her horse London 52 will be even stronger for the next Olympics.

“If you told me going into day that I’d be going home with a team gold medal, I’d have taken it any day of the week,” she told Eurosport after the final round.

Obviously a bit disappointed not to jump a clear round today but he’s still a pretty inexperienced horse and I think jumping at night and two rounds under the lights has got to him a little bit.

“He’s still a phenomenal horse. Roll on Paris.”

'Oh, disaster!' - Australian rider suffers awful crash as handlebars snap off

A fall in 2013 left Collett in a coma with multiple fractures and the 31-year-old competed at Tokyo 2020 without sight in her right eye due to the accident.

Collett and her team-mates ended a 49-year wait for gold in the team eventing and the Olympic medalist admitted it was surreal to be riding at the Games.

“Forget being laid in a hospital bed, I would never have believed I could be here in an Olympic Games let alone winning a gold medal. It’s just unbelievable,” Collett said.

“I’m so lucky to be on the team with Oliver and Tom. They’re so strong and good competitors.

“It’s just about not letting the side down and we knew coming in we were sat on three amazing horses. Just really glad we got the job done.”

She added: “It’s just phenomenal to be here and I feel very, very lucky.”

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'Wow, by a country mile!' - GB win team eventing gold in style 3 HOURS AGO