Team GB’s Olympic medallists Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen were full of praise for one another after claiming a historic gold for Great Britain in the team eventing at Tokyo 2020.

Townend’s rounds were so impressive that he could still medal in the individual standings and the 38-year-old said he cannot wait to celebrate with his team-mates.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB end 49-year wait for eventing team gold 3 HOURS AGO

"I didn't know how much we had in hand so I put myself under a bit of pressure,” he said.

These two guys have made it very easy for me jumping such amazing rounds. Tom went in and nailed a clear round, Laura's horse had a spook but she gave him a brilliant ride as always.

"We're surrounded by classy horses and very classy people.

It's unreal, it hasn't sunk in. We've got another round to jump so we'll focus on that but there'll be a big celebration - and I don't think it'll be with a cup of tea and a biscuit.

Collett was riding on London 52 for her run and needed to rein her horse back in when she knocked over some bars early on.

The 31-year-old was riding in Japan eight years after suffering spine, shoulder and rib fractures and Collett was full of praise for her horse.

"I look back and I think back to where I was eight years ago, I knew I was lucky to be alive, let alone able to do the job that I love and be lucky enough to have a horse like London 52 to bring me to a place like Tokyo," she said.

Shock 100m champion, Dressel dominates again, BMX brilliance - Tokyo Today Day 9

"To top it off with a gold medal, I'm just super grateful to be on a team with these two guys as well.

"It's been an unbelievable week, roll on the celebrations."

Laura Collett of Team Great Britain riding London 52 competes during the Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier on day ten Image credit: Getty Images

McEwen was the only one of the British trio to put in a clean final round and is the youngest on the triumphant team. With the long wait for a gold in team eventing over, he hailed the team ethos that fired them to Olympic victory: “We've put in many, many hours to get to where we are now and it's all paying off.

All the work we've put in, we've come together as a great team this week and we know we're on phenomenal horses.

"We're super excited to have got the job done."

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Equestrian Eventing Jumping Team Final & Individual Qual. & Eventing Jumping Individual Final 5 HOURS AGO