Equestrian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Delighted' Charlotte Dujardin becomes Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian

The 'delighted' Charlotte Dujardin becomes Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian after she takes bronze in the individual Grand Prix freestyle, taking her above rower Katherine Grainger with six medals in total. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:52, 20 minutes ago