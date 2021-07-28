Equestrian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Going for it!' - Charlotte Dujardin wins bronze to become GB's most decorated female Olympian

The three-time Olympic champion claimed bronze in the individual Grand Prix freestyle, taking her above rower Katherine Grainger with six medals in total. It was a remarkable performance from Dujardin, who was competing on board her new horse, Gio, following the retirement of Valegro. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:05, 3 minutes ago