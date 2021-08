Equestrian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Oh yes!' - GB's Maher wins 'amazing' showjumping gold for more glory

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Oh yes!' - Team GB's Ben Maher wins what is an 'amazing' showjumping gold medal for yet more glory for him and for Britain in the equestrian. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:06, an hour ago