Equestrian

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wow, by a country mile!' - Team GB win team eventing gold medal in style

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Wow, by a country mile!' - Team GB win the team eventing gold medal in style with a fabulous finale at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:39, an hour ago