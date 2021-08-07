Sweden beat the USA in the showjumping team final to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The USA and Sweden went into a showdown decider for the gold medal after Belgium won bronze.

Peder Fredricson of Sweden went into the final round needing to beat 40.30 seconds in the final attempt, and cleared the round 1.3 seconds faster than the USA without any faults.

The USA's McLain Ward and Contagious jump clear in 39.92 seconds, while team-mate Jessica Springsteen and horse Don Juan finish in 42.9 seconds, giving the USA a total of 84.28.

Sweden's Malin Baryard-Johnsson on Indiana jumps jumped clear in 41.89 seconds which meant Sweden won with a faster time of 83.89 seconds.

GB finished last as the team decided to withdraw after 24 faults put them out of medal contention.

Ben Maher said: "It's been a tough night for our team. Holly [Smith] and Harry [Charles] gave it their best but it's not our night. 24 faults puts us out of medal contention. Explosion W has been incredible this week and he doesn't owe anyone anything so we decided to keep him back and save him for another day. I am not a quitter but with these animals it's been a long journey over here. He goes away Olympic champion but it's important for me he comes back safe."

Explosion W already won a gold medal in the showjumping , and Maher said: "Every dream of mine has come true this week. Obviously it's not happened this evening but it will sink in now and I'm sure it will become a reality."

