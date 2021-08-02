Julia Krajewski pipped GB’s Tom McEwen to a gold medal in the individual eventing in a thrilling final round at Tokyo 2020.

McEwen was the surprise top contender from Great Britain in the final round, with Laura Collett and Oliver Townend wilting under the pressure.

Krajewski claimed the gold medal with the final ride of the round giving her a score of 26.00 after McEwen’s superb showing. The Brit managed 29.30 while Australia’s Andrew Hoy won the bronze medal with a 29.60.

After impressive performances in the previous rounds of dressage and cross country, Townend was the Brit closest to a gold medal charge.

Collett was first up for the British trio on London 52, and came over the tricky combination jump safely.

The Brit was on her way to a clean run before the final two jumps. London 52 clipped both and the two resulting penalties ended Collet’s hopes of a medal.

Collett’s time of 58.49 was reduced to 37.80 with the penalties.

The next rider Aussie Hoy fired himself into the lead with a flawless round and the Australian was in pole position to claim gold.

McEwen started the day in sixth position but went clear in the team eventing round and was aiming to repeat the trick on top of Toledo De Kerser.

The 30-year-old put in a clear run with some superb riding, but incurred a time penalty of .40. It was enough to take the lead however and the Brit now had a nervous wait to see if he could keep hold of the gold medal.

Townend was up next and needed a quick and clear run, but it wasn’t meant to be for the Brit as he knocked over a bar early on at fence three.

The penalty would cost Townend a gold medal and he also picked up a time penalty to move into fourth place.

The final rider was Germany’s Krajewski who like Townend before her needed a speedy and clean round to snatch gold from McEwen.

Krajewski was oozing with confidence, however, on top of Amande de B’Neville and would finish with just a minor time penalty to claim the gold.

