Totilas was a Superstar. There is no doubt about that. In 43 international starts, he has won a total of 35 times. The Gribaldi son was victorious in the Worldchampionships of Lexington (Kentucky) in the individual ranking as well as with the team. At the European Championships in Windsor the Queen congratulated his rider Edward Gal on his victory. Under the Dutchman, Totilas piaffed and passed from victory to victory, almost every time he achieved a new record score. He was able to set new world records several times, and he was the first horse to break the 90 percent mark with his mark in the Grand Prix Freestyle. With that he ushered in a completely new era in dressage.

However, Totilas only became known beyond the equestrian world when he changed hands after the World Equestrian Games in Kentucky. The world's gazettes reported on the most expensive horse in the world. It was read that Paul Schockemöhle should have paid more than 10 million euros for Totilas. To date, this sum has neither been confirmed nor denied. However, insiders in equestrian sports know that there are quite a few show jumpers that have been sold for more money. Without the daily newspapers writing about it. Yes, there was some hype when Totilas became famous.

Totilas' charisma was unique. Now the exceptional stallion has died at the age of 20 after a colic. Totilas has retired from the stage, but as it is with superstars - the legend lives on.

