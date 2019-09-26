Twenty-two people nominated for the FEI Awards

Twenty-two women and men were chosen by the FEI to claim an award during the general assembly in Moscow from November 16th to 19th. Things will be tight to designate the best athlete of the year. Indeed, the winner of the World Cup Final in Goteborg with Alamo and World number one since January, Steve Guerdat will have to face his compatriot and friend Martin Fuchs, recent winner of the Longines European Championship with Clooney 51. Switzerland’s riders will also be in competition with the double gold medalist in Luhmulen Germany’s Ingrid Klimke. Winner of the driving World Cup final and European championship, Netherlands’ Bram Chardon, is in the award race too, as well as his compatriot Sanne Voets three times gold medalist in para-dressage.



The FEI awards reward not only riders but also grooms, rising stars, outsiders, and solidarity’s actors.

Peden Bloodstock FEI Best Athlete :

– Ingrid Klimke

– Steve Guerdat

– Martin Fuchs

– Bram Chardon

– Sanne Voets

Cavalor FEI Best Groom :

– Tim Varlec

– Madeleine Broek

– Yann Devanne

– Ann-Christin De Boer

Longines FEI Rising Star :

– Max Wachman

– Juan Martin Clavijo

– Semmieke Rothenberger

– Costanza Laliscia

FEI Against All Odds :

– Marie Vonderheyden

– Eric Lamaze

– Tobias Thorning

– Zhenqiang LI

FEI Solidarity :

– Jack Dodd Foundation

– The Wheatland Farm Equestrian Centre

– The Urban Equestrian Academy

– DSA LEAD Programme

– Uno Yxklinten

People will a have until October 7th to vote in the five categories. Their votes will be completed by the votes of the jury composed by nine personalities including president Igmar de Vos and Tryon’s World Champion’s Simone Blum.

