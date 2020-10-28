It is only a couple of days ago that Lyon and La Coruna reassured they would hold up the flag for the FEI worldcup, promising their events would be taking place. Now this is history. La Coruna is cancelled as well as Equita Lyon. After Helsinki, Oslo, Madrid, Stuttgart and London, two more major shows have been erased from the FEI worldcup event calendar 2020/2021. The most important show jumping indoor series is reduced to a couple of shows. And while the numbers of Covid-19 infections are exploding, nobody can tell, if shese events will take place indeed.

Indoor events without spectators are almost impossible to finance without risking an economic disaster. It currently looks like the stages from Verona and Mechelen will still be carried out by the organizers. But a World Cup season with a minimal fraction of events is not a real World Cup season. Especially since there is always the risk that the last events will be cancelled as well. It remains to be seen whether the FEI will take a position and call off the 2020/2021 FEI World Cup season.