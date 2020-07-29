Van der Vleuten, Guerdat and Balsiger in great shape

Last weekend three riders proved one more time to be in excellent shape. Steve Guerdat celebrated his victory in Gorla Minore (Italy), Maikel van der Vleuten triumphed in Lier (Belgium) and Bryan Balsiger left all others behind in Fontainebleau (France).

Three international events, three Grand Prixs and three radiant winners showing top form – this is in short last weekends summary of showjumping events. All three winners are in stunning form, not only at the moment. Steve Guerdat, Bryan Balsiger and Maikel van der Vleuten set the pace no matter where they saddle up their horses.

In Gorla Minore it was world number one Steve Guerdat (Switzerland) who made the Swiss hymne sound out loud in the price giving ceremony of the CSI2*Grand Prix. With 12 year old Uranie de Belcour he was fastest in the jump-off with eleven combinations and left German Hans-Dieter Dreher with Prinz behind on second place.

In France Fontainebleau was the place to be for show jumping riders last weekend. Here it was young Brian Balsiger, Swiss as his successful compatriot Steve Guerdat, who claimed victory in the Grand Prix of the CSI2* tour. In the saddle of Clouzot de Lassus he showed the fastest round in the jump-off. Staying clear, he snatched the victory and left French rider Olivier Perreau on second place. Third place was for Matthew Sampson and Colfosco from Greatbritain.

In Lier (Belgium) Maikel van der Vleuten dominated one more time in the CSI3* Grand Prix. After several victories in Grand Prix classes he achieved with Dana Blue, in Lier it was his gelding Beauville who proved to be the tiny little bit faster than Titouan Schumacher’s Atome Z and secured victory for his Dutch rider. Titouan Schumacher (France) placed second before Clemens Pieter (Belgium) and Marcus Ehning (Germany) who finished on fourth place.

