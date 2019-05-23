Will Lorenzo de Luca shine in Rome again?

Last year scenario could not be better as Lorenzo de Luca on Halifax vh Kluizebos won the Grand Prix in front of an amazed crowd. This year, the Italian hero will be back and he is not only bringing Halifax but also Ensor de Litrange LXII and Amarit d’Amour. But the task will not be easy for the rider as top athletes from fourteen different countries will join the party. Among them, world number one Steve Guerdat will be there as well as other Swiss competitors like Martin Fuchs, or Pius Schwizer. Spectators will also keep an eye on world number two, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and his compatriot Henrik von Eckermann, United States’ Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and Jessica Springsteen, Netherlands’ Jeroen Dubbeldam and Jur Vrieling, Germany’s Daniel Deusser, France’s Simon Delestre and Kevin Staut, Belgium’s Jérome Guéry and Australia’s Edwina Tops Alexander. Regarding Great Britain, two riders will compete in Rome : Scott Brash with Hello Jefferson and Hello Shelby, and Ben Maher with Madame X and Concona.

But before the Grand Prix, horse lovers will enjoy the second leg of the Nations Cup circuit. Second confrontation of the European Division 1, the Nations Cup of Rome is part of the eleven legs before the world final in Barcelona in October. Fifty countries were competing last years in the circuit located according three geographic zones : Division 1 of Europe / Northern America, Central America and Caribbean / Middle East. In the Division 1 of Europe, ten nations among the best are competing in 2019. Last week-end in La Baule, Switzerland managed to do a great start in the circuit as they took the first place. The team was composed by the brilliant couple Steve Guerdat and Albfuehren’s Bianca, Niklaus Rutschi on Cardano Ch, Bryan Balsiger on Cluzot de Lassus and Paul Estermann on Lord Pepsi. Belgium took the second position with Nicola Philippaerts on H&M Chilli Willi, Niels Bruynseels on Utamaro d’Ecaussines, Pieter Devos on Claire Z and Gregory Wathelet on MJT Nevados S. France with Nicolas Delmotte on Ilex VP, Thierry Rozier on Venezia d’Ecaussines, Penelope Leprevost on Vancouver de Lanlore and Alexis Deroubaix on Timon d’Aure, took the third position in front of their home crowd.