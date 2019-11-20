World Cup: Steve Guerdat at the top of the Western European league

Although he automatically qualified for the World Cup final as the defending champion, Steve Guerdat did not deprive himself of the top ranking in the Western European League. World number one for ten months, Olympic champion in London in 2012, three times winners of the World Cup final, in 2015 with Albfuerhen’s Paille in Los Angeles, in 2016 with Corbinian in Gothenburg, in 2019 with Alamo in Gothenburg, will the Swiss manage to climb a fourth time on the highest step of the Longines World Cup podium? With forty-seven points on the scoreboard, four rankings in five legs and second place last weekend in Stuttgart on Venard du Cerisy, the odds are on.

With forty points, Belgian Pieter Devos is in second place in the ranking, having only competed in three Longines World Cup Grand Prix: Lyon, where he finished third with Claire Z, Verona, where he settled for twelfth place with Espoir, and finally Stuttgart, where he took first place with Apart. Third in the Western European League standings, Scott Brash took the Italian leg on Hello M’Lady. With thirty-five points the British seems to be on track to qualify for the Las Vegas final. As for Martin Fuchs, the defending European champion, the Swiss is eighth with twenty-four points thanks to his brilliant victory in Lyon combined with his faithful Clooney 51. Tied in eleventh place, Bryan Balsiger and Robert Whitaker’s scorers have not improved since their respective victories in Olso and Helsinki, the first one riding Clouzot de Lassus and the second one on Catwalk IV.

As a reminder, the Western European League is composed of fourteen legs at the end of which only the seven best performances will be taken into account to determine who are the eighteen riders qualified for the final in Los Angeles.

Ranking here