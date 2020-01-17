World Cup stops in Leipzig

The vise is tightening for the riders of the Western European League. Ten of the fourteen World Cup Grand Prix are already behind them. The riders in the hunt will have no choice but to perform this week in Leipzig, Germany. But with the three leaders in the standings and the winner of the 2019 edition, the task will not be easy. With seventy-five points on the scoreboard and a victory last week in the World Cup Grand Prix in Basel with Victorio des Frotard, Steve Guerdat dominates the Western European league. This week, the Swiss has chosen Tum Play du Jouas and Mighty Mouse to accompany him to Germany. In second place with seventy points, Pieter Devos, winner of the CSI5*-W Grand Prix of Stuttgart with Appart, made the trip with Comme-Laude W, Just Me D and Espoir, with whom he took the third place in the CSI5*-W Grand Prix of Madrid. The Belgian edged Emanuele Gaudiano in third with fifty-five points. The Italian, who notably took second place in the CSI5*-W in La Coruña with Chalou, equipped himself with Caspar 232, Carlotta 232, Calgary 87 and Kingston van het Eikenhof this week.

In Leipzig, the German clan will have to be watched out for. Among them, the triple winner of this World Cup stage (in 2011 and 2018 with Taloubet Z, in 2019 with Caribis Z): Christian Ahlmann. Marcus Ehning and Prêt à Tout, winners of the CSI5*-W in Madrid will also be there, as will world number three Daniel Deusser and the legendary Ludger Beerbaum.

On the French side, only two riders will be present. Kevin Staut, sixth in the Western European League and Oliver Robert, fourth in the CSI5*-W Grand Prix in Oslo. The first will be accompanied by Corleone Tour Vidal, For Joy van’t Zorgvliet*HDC and Tolede de Mescam, the second by Eros and Vivaldi des Meneaux.

Startlist