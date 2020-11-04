At the beginning of the 2020/2021 season there were a total of 13 events that were meant to be available to the show jumpers during the 2020/2021 FEI World Cup season. So far not a single show jumper in Europe has been able to compete for World Cup points. Little by little the World Cup events were canceled. Oslo and Helsinki, planned for Octobre, were the first events to be erazed from the agenda of 2020/2021.

Most recently, the reports about cancellations came in weekly. Lyon and La Coruna, Verona and Basel - these events have been removed from the FEI tournament calendar in the last two weeks. Now, with Mechelen and Bordeaux, two of the last three World Cup events for show jumping riders in Europe have been cancelled. Only the World Cup event in Leipzig is still on the agenda. Nobody believes that the FEI World Cup will actually be held in the Corona season on this basis. But the FEI is still holding back with statements about the 2020/2021 season.