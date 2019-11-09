Abarth ace Nucita set to restart in ERC

Andrea Nucita will restart on leg two of Rally Hungary to keep alive his hopes of winning the first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship.

Nucita just needs to finish the event to deny rival Dariusz Poloński the 30,000 euros on offer to the champion, but there we were early fears when Nucita retired his Abarth 124 rally shortly after leaving service inNyíregyháza this morning.



Following repairs, which included changing a faulty sparkplug, Nucita will be back in action on Sunday when seven stages are scheduled.

