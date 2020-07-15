Abarth-powered Gobbin continues a tradition with first ERC campaign

-

As well as making his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship this season, Robert Gobbin gets to continue a long-standing tradition.

The Italian has signed up to contest the Abarth Rally Cup for the spectacular Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally. And with Abarth Rally Cup drivers also eligible for the ERC2 category, Gobbin will chase points in the production car-based division as well.



Based in Pinerolo, close to the city of Turin, the home of Abarth, Gobbin started his competition career in 1980 driving a Fiat A112 Abarth. When he’s not competing, Gobbin manages a car dealership business with Fiat and Abarth models among the cars for sale.



“I’m happy to choose the ERC and the Abarth Rally Cup for 2020,” said Gobbin. “This is the first time I compete in the ERC so I think it will be a good result to finish the races. I’m Italian so I’m happy to drive an Italian car with a glorious memory. I started my career with a Fiat in 1980 but I drive this Abarth 124 rally since only a year. I’m a car dealer so I’m very passionate about cars since my childhood. The Abarth 124 rally is a very performing car with lots of details, a bit like a little World Rally Car.”



Rally di Roma Capitale marks the opening round of the ERC and Abarth Rally Cup and is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

