Dariusz Poloński believes a return to asphalt for round three of the FIA European Rally Championship will improve his prospects of taking on his ERC2 rivals.

Poloński starts Rally di Roma Capitale on the back of winning the Abarth Rally Cup on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja, which used mainly gravel roads.



However, the Pole believes the true performance of his Abarth 124 rally will become even clearer on Tarmac stages when he hopes to make a greater impact on ERC2 leaderboard.



“It was not easy [on gravel] with the four-wheel-drive cars,” said Poloński, who is also eligible for ERC2 points. “I hope we will be faster [on Tarmac] compared to them.”



Although Poloński failed to go the distance on Rally di Roma Capitale in 2020 he took ERC2 and Abarth Rally Cup honours the previous season.

