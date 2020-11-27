Poloński, who also tops the Abarth Rally Cup ranking, heads ERC2 champion elect Tibor Érdi Jr with Andrea Mabellini demoting Dmitry Feofanov for third on SS9.



Mabellini can’t be caught in the Abarth Rally Cup title fight but is in contention to win the ERC2 title, making a brake issue in the morning a frustrating experience for the young Italian.



Zelindo Melegari was third in ERC2 in his Alpine A110 RGT but crashed out on SS7. Damage to his CHAZEL Technologie Corse car is too great to allow him to restart on leg two.