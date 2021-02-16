The 2021 Abarth Rally Cup* will take place over six rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship with the Pirelli-equipped competitors chasing a €24,000 prize fund on each event.

Starting off with the gravel-based 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja in Latvia, the Abarth 124 rally-driving contenders switch to asphalt for trips to Italy, Czech Republic and Hungary followed by the season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria (pictured).



The full 2021 Abarth Rally Cup calendar is as follows:



Round 1:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 2:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 4:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 5:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021

Round 6:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021



Round-by-round prize fund:

First position: €10,000

Second position: €8,000

Third position: €6,000



End-of-season cash prize for Abarth Rally Cup winner:

€25,000



*Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval