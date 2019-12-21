Abarth Rally Cup drivers to chase €210,000 in 2020 ERC

The prize fund for the upcoming Abarth Rally Cup, which will take place on six rounds of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval, comes with an incredible prize fund of €210,000.

On each round the winner will get €12,000, the runner-up will receive €10,000, while the third-place finisher receives €8,000. And in a further financial boost, the winning driver at the end of the season can look forward to an additional €30,000.

