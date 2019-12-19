Abarth Rally Cup offers six ERC events in 2020 plus €210,000 prize fund

The 2020 Abarth Rally Cup will be contested over six rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship** with a prize fund totalling €210,000 up for grabs.

Featuring four events on asphalt and two on gravel, the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup is exclusively for the Abarth 124 rally.



The calendar for the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup, which is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval, is as follows:



Round 1: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 3: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 5: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 6: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November



On each round, the following prize money will be awarded:



First position: €12,000

Second position: €10,000

Third position: €8,000



The winning driver receives an additional €30,000.



All six rounds count, while Abarth Rally Cup competitors will be eligible for the ERC2 production category.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “The first ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup in 2019 provided an alternative offering for drivers either intent on building a career in the sport or looking for a competitive environment, but on a level playing field. In highly entertaining rear-wheel-drive sportscars from a manufacturer with a vast heritage in rallying, drivers experienced asphalt and gravel events with the title – and substantial end-of-season prize fund – decided on the final round.”



In addition to a very attractive prize fund, Abarth will provide an on-event parts support service plus technical back up from its expert engineers. A dedicated hospitality centre will be available at all rounds, while the Abarth Rally Cup will be pushed through the ERC’s digital platforms with action also included on television coverage of the championship on Eurosport and other networks around the world.



**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval

The post Abarth Rally Cup offers six ERC events in 2020 plus €210,000 prize fund appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.