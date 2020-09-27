Rising talent Andrea Mabellini will have to resist Roberto Gobbin’s threat as he bids to move clear in the Abarth Rally Cup standings on Rally Fafe Montelongo next week (October 2-4).

Mabellini is joint top with Martin Rada after two events. But with Rada not including Rally Fafe Montelongo on his schedule, Mabellini is well placed to capitalise.



However, his fellow Italian Gobbin placed second in the category for the Pirelli-equipped 124 rally on Rally di Roma Capitale and has pedigree on asphalt.