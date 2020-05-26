Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online

-

Drivers, teams, staff members, officials, media and spectators* can register for their free-of-charge access pass for Rally di Roma Capitale via a new web platform developed by Motorsport Italia in partnership with ACI Sport.

It’s part of extensive efforts by Max Rendina and his team at Motorsport Italia to ensure the event complies with government restrictions and other directives in place.



More information is available here:



https://www.rallydiromacapitale.it/the-new-and-innovative-web-platform-to-regulate-access-to-the-rally-di-roma-capitale-is-now-ready/?lang=en



A short video tutorial with information of how to use the app can be found here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEDzRFR0iPk&feature=youtu.be



Rally di Roma Capitale is set to open the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 24-26 July.



*The procedure to request spectator passes will be announced as soon as COVID-19 regulations allow

