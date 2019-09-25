The ACCR Czech Rally Team can add to its ERC Nations’ Cup points total on the Cyprus Rally.

Represented on the Mediterranean island by ERC3 Junior ace Erik Cais and squad newcomer Tomáš Kurka (pictured testing yesterday), the Autoclub of the Czech Republic-backed effort has a commanding ERC Nations’ Cup advantage over Rallye Team Spain and FPAK Team Portugal with two events remaining.



Meanwhile, this year’s Cyprus Rally will mark start number 10 in the ERC for Kurka, who made his FIA European Rally Championship debut in 2005 on his home event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín.



While Kurka will enjoy Ford Fiesta R5 power on the Cyprus Rally – his car of choice since 2017 – Kurka has also sampled a MINI John Cooper Works WRC. A class champion in Slovakia in 2016, Kurka has tackled two rallies in his homeland so far in 2019.



Photo:Lina Arnautova/Autosportmedia.ru

The post ACCR Czech Rally Team on top in ERC Nations’ Cup appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.