Strong results from Jean-Baptiste Franceschi and Andreas Mikkelsen on Barum Czech Rally Zlín have helped Toksport WRT grow its advantage in the race to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.

From being two points ahead prior to the Czech round, Toksport WRT is now 10 points in front of Rallye Team Spain.



Porvoon Autopalvelu remains third with Yacco ACCR Teams and ORLEN Team fourth and fifth respectively at the halfway point of the ERC season.

ERC Pained Cais explains dramatic ERC Zlin exit 12 HOURS AGO

ERC The car’s the star according to ERC3 Junior winner Franceschi 18 HOURS AGO