Adielsson made “big push” for best-ever ERC qualifying result

Matias Adielsson put in a “big push” to secure his best-ever result on an FIA European Rally Championship Qualifying Stage, going fifth fastest on PZM 76th Rally Poland’s pre-rally qualifier.

Sweden National Team’s young star in an R5 car, who is contending for ERC1 Junior Championship honours in a Saintéloc Racing-prepared Citroën C3 R5, has earned a strong start order selection position with his P5 in qualifying.



Being able to pick early on will allow Adielsson to select a better road position for Saturday, giving him a strong platform to aim for his best result yet.



“It’s a big, big push I promise. I said we’d go for it! I had the [good] feeling from the free practice.



“It’s a good start. I’m really happy with that for my third race in ERC.”



Adielsson was also third quickest among his ERC1 Junior rivals, only 0.638s off outright Qualifying Stage winner Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) and only 0.1s off Škoda Polska Motorsport’s Miko Marczyk.

