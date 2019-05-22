Adielsson to use ‘home’ advantage and Lukyanuk’s pace in ERC1 Junior

Sweden National Team driver Mattias Adielsson plans to capitalise on his ‘home’ knowledge – and Alexey Lukyanuk’s speed – when he resumes his bid for FIA ERC1 Junior Championship in Latvia.

He hopes the similarities between stages in his native Sweden and those that make up the route of this year’s Rally Liepāja will boost his hopes of success.



“We are almost on home soil, it’s a little bit faster than what we are used to and a little bit wider but similar conditions to Sweden,” said Adielsson. “We went to Liepāja in 2015 when it was a snow rally but we have seen some of the stages and I can’t wait to get as much advantage as possible with Alexey Lukyanuk as my team-mate. For sure he will be very fast and hopefully he can share some secrets with me.”



Driving a Citroën C3 R5 alongside co-driver Andreas Johansson, Adielsson is looking to Rally Liepāja and the next round in Poland as being key events in his title challenge.



“Our aim is to be on top in ERC1 Junior and Liepāja and Poland are very important for us and we will do our best to be on top from the start. We know the car is good, we know the team is good so it’s all up to us. Both me and Andreas are more than prepared. We have practiced a lot and we are feeling confident for the task. I can’t wait to get started.”

