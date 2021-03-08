To mark International Women’s Day, here’s a reminder of Hungarian Adrienn Vogel’s standout top-five finishes in the FIA European Rally Championship ERC3 category last season.

Rally di Roma Capitale, July 24-26

After completing leg one in eighth place in ERC3, Vogel pushed on to finish fifth in class alongside co-driver Ivett Notheisz. The impressive performance was all the more remarkable as she was contesting the challenging Italian asphalt event for the first time.



Rally Hungary, November 6-8

Vogel dedicated her second consecutive ERC3 top-five finish to the fans who helped her to get back on the road on stage 11. Vogel and Notheisz momentarily lost position following the incident but the response from fans watching on the stage kept them in contention to the extent they were able to once again finish a fine fifth in class in their Roger Racing Team and Orsák Rallysport-run Ford Fiesta Rally4.



The one that got away

Vogel was comfortably inside the top 10 in ERC3 on Rally Islas Canarias last November when an electronics issue struck her Fiesta, forcing her retirement from the event.

