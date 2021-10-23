Jon Armstrong is putting on a strong display on his return to FIA ERC3/ERC3 Junior action by leading both categories ahead of fellow M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver Sami Pajari by 2.9s on Rally Hungary.

Armstrong, who won on his ERC Junior debut on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in June and last week battle Pajari for the FIA Junior WRC title in Spain, claimed four stage wins during the course of the day following a cautious start.



Romanian promise Norbert Maior, who was fastest in class on SS5, is third in his Topp-Cars Rally Team Peugeot 208 Rally4 followed by Jean-Baptiste Franceschi (Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4) and Alejandro Cachón.



Franceschi leads the ERC3/ERC3 Junior championship standings and could have been further up the order but for a “big spin in a fast section” this afternoon.



Rallye Team Spain Peugeot driver Cachón was second after SS6 but a damaged front-right tyre dropped him to fifth ahead of Hungarian hope Martin László and newcomer Anthony Fotia.



László knocked the front-left suspension of his Peugeot out of line this morning while a damaged tyre delayed Fotia in his CHL Sport Auto-run Renault.



ERC3 title contender Pep Bassas lost time with a damaged tyre and languishes in eighth, one place ahead of Patrik Herczig. Norbert Herczig’s son is making his ERC3 debut in a Clio Rally4 run by Toksport WRT.



Bendegúz Hangodi completes the top 10. Adrienn Vogel is P16 but it’s been a troubled day for Amaury Molle, who lost time with an intercom issue and tyre damage.



Poland’s Łukasz Lewandowski retired his Opel Corsa Rally4 due to illness.

