After 430 turns Stratieva is Hungary for more ERC action

Ekaterina Stratieva will continue her pursuit of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy when the 2019 season concludes on Rally Hungary from 8-10 November.

Stratieva has moved into title contention with a late-season campaign that has so far taken in Barum Czech Rally Zlín and the Cyprus Rally, where the Bulgarian was competing for the first time in a Saintéloc Junior Team-run Peugeot 208 R2.



Ahead of the all-asphalt Hungarian counter, Stratieva is 14 points behind Briton Nabila Tejpar.



“Cyprus was a great ordeal for us and it has definitely made us stronger, certainly one of the three biggest challenges of my career,” she said. “I counted that there were over 430 turns in the longest stage.”



Of her Rally Hungarian hopes, Statieva said: “Currently, with my navigator Georgi [Avramov] and my partners from Petrol, we are fully focused on organising our participation in Hungary. I don’t know what to expect there but I’m definitely excited and hope to have an interesting race in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy.”



Rally Hungary will make Stratieva’s third rally in the Peugeot, a prospect she admits is creating some anxiety.



“My Peugeot is still foreign and I have a problem making the pacenotes,” Stratieva explained. “This car is much more developed than the Citroën I drove before. I still can't trust it but I have eliminated the wrong habits.”



Stratieva has confirmed that her partnership with the Saintéloc Junior Team will continue for a second event. “I am satisfied with our collaboration. They help me lot in Cyprus and also on this rally I will trust in their advice.”

