Efrén Llarena bounced back from his huge crash on PZM 76th Rally Poland with a battling third place in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale on Sunday.

Rallye Team Spain driver Llarena arrived in Italy with a replacement Peugeot 208 R2 after his original, self-built car was damaged beyond repair when he and co-driver Sara Fernández went off the road at high speed, thankfully without injury.



The result on the all-Tarmac event in Italy keeps them firmly in the hunt for the ERC3 Junior title and the two-rally prize drive in an R5 car in 2020.



“After the big crash in Poland we tried to be here in Rome and we worked very hard,” said Llarena. “The Spanish federation helped me a lot, we can rent a car for this rally and since the first stage, the qualifying, we were on the times, on the pace. But five kilometres before the finish of stage one we had a puncture on the front right and lost almost 1m48s. After that we tried to be fast to catch another position.



“To finish in third is not so bad, we are still in the fight and we go to the Barum Rally still with all the possibilities and the chance to win the title.”

The post After huge Poland crash, ERC Junior Llarena is “still in the fight” appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.