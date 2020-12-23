Erik Cais marked a strong maiden season competing at Rally2 level with a podium finish on the Taxi4 Mikulás Rallye in Hungary earlier this month.

Cais, an ex-downhill mountain bike champion, stepped up to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for 2020 after impressing in ERC3/ERC3 Junior.

Driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for the Yacco ACCR Team, the 21-year-old Czech talent finished fifth in ERC1 Junior with a season-best third in class on Rally Fafe Montelongo the highlight of a promising campaign.

On the Taxi4 Mikulás Rallye, the final round of the 2020 Hungarian championship, Cais was co-driven to second overall and two stage wins alongside stand-in co-driver Kateřina Janovská. “I could not have asked for a better end of this season,” Cais said.

ERC
Volkswagen highlights Solberg’s ERC achievements
19 HOURS AGO

The post After impressing in ERC1 Junior, Cais completes 2020 with Hungarian podium appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
Don’t miss: ERC season review on Eurosport tonight!
22/12/2020 AT 05:00
ERC
Team boss Ducher on why there were two ERC champions in 2020
21/12/2020 AT 17:00