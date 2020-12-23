Cais, an ex-downhill mountain bike champion, stepped up to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for 2020 after impressing in ERC3/ERC3 Junior.



Driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII for the Yacco ACCR Team, the 21-year-old Czech talent finished fifth in ERC1 Junior with a season-best third in class on Rally Fafe Montelongo the highlight of a promising campaign.



On the Taxi4 Mikulás Rallye, the final round of the 2020 Hungarian championship, Cais was co-driven to second overall and two stage wins alongside stand-in co-driver Kateřina Janovská. “I could not have asked for a better end of this season,” Cais said.