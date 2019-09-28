Al-Kuwari making up for lost time in the ERC

Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari admits his three-year break from rallying has slowed his pace on the penultimate round of the FIA European Rally Championship season in Cyprus.

The Qatari has two Cyprus Rally podiums to his name but is outside the top five following the fifth stage of the challenging gravel event.



“I have lost a lot of confidence because I have not been driving a lot,” said Al-Kuwari. “But we are trying to get the speed back.



“Starting fifth on the road meant there was not much grip on the road and it’s the first time in my life I drive these stages in this [high] road position.”

