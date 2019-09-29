Al-Rashed focused on ERC future after difficult Cyprus debut

Rakan Al-Rashed is looking towards his next rally after a disappointing turn of events on the Cyprus Rally, as his hopes of a strong result in the FIA European Rally Championship were extinguished by a power steering fire.

From the very first stage the Toksport WRT driver’s luck was nowhere to be seen, as a throttle pedal issue cost him several minutes on the first two stages and eventually forced him to retire from the first leg.



His Sunday comeback on leg two was even shorter lived, as a power steering failure on the opening test caused a fire that forced him to retire again, this time for good.



“This weekend is not for us. We keep having one thing after another happen,” explained Al-Rashed, who is co-driven by three-time ERC rally winner Hugo Magalhães.



“This morning, around eight kilometres into the stage, I felt something was wrong with the steering. It was too heavy. My first thought was a puncture, so we stopped. It turned out we broke the steering, there was a leak and it caught fire.



“We had a really bad weekend but it's behind us now and I'm trying to think about the next event right now.”

