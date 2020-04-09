Alexey Lukyanuk: The fastest driver in the ERC?

Alexey Lukyanuk might have lost out on last season’s FIA European Rally Championship title to Chris Ingram in a thrilling final-stage decider on Rally Hungary. But based on stage wins, no driver was faster in 2019 than the Russian rocket.

Driving a Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5, Lukyanuk and co-driver Alexey Arnautov scored a total of 39 fastest stage times, comfortably clear of the next ‘fastest’ drivers, Andrea Crugnola, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Oliver Solberg.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín dominator Jan Kopecký clocked six fastest stage times, Łukasz Habaj and Pepe López five each, Nikolay Gryazin and Pierre-Louis Loubet four apiece, while Jari Huttunen, Ingram, Ricardo Teodósio and Ferenc Vincze all took three stage wins.



Ingram put his lower number of stage bests down to his weak financial position, which meant he often adopted a more conservative approach in order to finish events rather than push for fastest times.

