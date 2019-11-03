Algarve win not quite enough for ex-ERC ace Magalhães

Bruno Magalhães just fell short in his bid to win the Portuguese title for a fourth time, despite claiming victory on the season-closing Rallye Casinos do Algarve this weekend.

Runner-up in the 2017 FIA European Rally Championship standings and third in 2018, Magalhães was called up by Team Hyundai Portugal to challenge for domestic honours this season alongside long-term co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



“We fought to the last metre of the season and left the Algarve with a sense of accomplishment,” said Magalhães. “We won a very difficult rally that I had not contested in 10 years. It was a hotly contested championship where we had a fantastic second half of the season with two wins and two more podiums in the last four rallies.”



Ricardo Teodósio, who finished fifth on the ERC season-opening Azores Rallye, beat Magalhães to the Portuguese title after finishing second in the Algarve.

