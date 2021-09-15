Top FIA European Rally Championship crew Alexey Arnautov and Alexey Lukyanuk have made a notable gesture ahead of the 55th Azores Rallye.
The Citroën-powered Saintéloc Junior Team duo took time out of their schedule during testing for the island event by planting a tree.

Earlier this year, the Azores Rallye was accredited under the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.

It was awarded Two Star Environmental Accreditation, a status also achieved by Rally di Roma Capitale, while ERC promoter Eurosport Events achieved Three Star Environmental Accreditation in May.
ERC
All aboard for Azores: Island-hopping Scandola aims for ERC satisfaction
4 HOURS AGO
The post All aboard for Azores: Arnautov and Lukyanuk take action ahead of ERC event appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
All aboard for Azores: Bassas the hunted in ERC3
7 HOURS AGO
ERC
All aboard for Azores: ERC talking points
10 HOURS AGO