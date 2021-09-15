Top FIA European Rally Championship crew Alexey Arnautov and Alexey Lukyanuk have made a notable gesture ahead of the 55th Azores Rallye.
The Citroën-powered Saintéloc Junior Team duo took time out of their schedule during testing for the island event by planting a tree.
Earlier this year, the Azores Rallye was accredited under the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.
It was awarded Two Star Environmental Accreditation, a status also achieved by Rally di Roma Capitale, while ERC promoter Eurosport Events achieved Three Star Environmental Accreditation in May.
Earlier this year, the Azores Rallye was accredited under the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme.
It was awarded Two Star Environmental Accreditation, a status also achieved by Rally di Roma Capitale, while ERC promoter Eurosport Events achieved Three Star Environmental Accreditation in May.
ERC
All aboard for Azores: Island-hopping Scandola aims for ERC satisfaction
The post All aboard for Azores: Arnautov and Lukyanuk take action ahead of ERC event appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
All aboard for Azores: Bassas the hunted in ERC3
ERC
All aboard for Azores: ERC talking points