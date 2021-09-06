The countdown to the 55th Azores Rallye, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from September 16-18, is go.
Based on the mid-Atlantic Ocean archipelago’s largest island of São Miguel, the rally turns 55 in 2021 and remains one of the most spectacular events on the international calendar.
Stages criss-cross breath-taking scenery and lush countryside and are characterised by their sandy surface and narrow and undulating nature. And because the timed tests are often no wider than the width of a car, there is simply no margin for error, particularly on the Sete Cidades test along the rim of a volcanic crater lake.
Changeable weather is also a factor with conditions switching from sunshine to showers and fog patches.
Useful links:
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor the programme
ClickHEREfor the Rally Guide
ClickHEREto watch the information and safety video
Stages criss-cross breath-taking scenery and lush countryside and are characterised by their sandy surface and narrow and undulating nature. And because the timed tests are often no wider than the width of a car, there is simply no margin for error, particularly on the Sete Cidades test along the rim of a volcanic crater lake.
Changeable weather is also a factor with conditions switching from sunshine to showers and fog patches.
Useful links:
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor the programme
ClickHEREfor the Rally Guide
ClickHEREto watch the information and safety video
ERC
ERC3 Junior Landa displays great sportsmanship following Zlin exit
The post All aboard for Azores: Countdown to ERC’s island spectacular is go! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Soria fights hard but final Zlin ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT goes to Rossi
ERC
How Basso is helping Battistolli learn faster in ERC