A star-studded line-up of champions and winners will contest the 55th Azores Rallye from September 16-18, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

Organisers Grupo Desportivo Comercial have published an entry list featuring four former event winners, a multitude of national champions past and present, plus a host of rising star drivers aiming for the top of the sport.



ClickHEREto view the entry list and here’s how the entry list breaks down*:



Former Azores winners:Daniel Dymurski**, Alexey Lukyanuk, Andreas Mikkelsen, Ricardo Moura



Reigning national champions:Yoann Bonato (France Tarmac), Nil Solans (Spain Gravel)



Former national champions:Norbert Herczig (Hungary), Umberto Scandola (Italy)



ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members:Erik Cais, Efrén Llarena, Miko Marczyk, Rachele Somaschini



Young hopefuls:Pedro Antunes, Pep Bassas, Rafael Botelho, Adrian Chwietczuk, Jean-Baptise Franceschi, Ola Jr Nore, Igor Widłak



Home heroes:Bruno Amaral, Aloísio Monteiro, Luis Rego, Ruben Rodrigues



Spanish visitors:Dani Sordo, Luis Vilariño



Mighty Mexican:Benito Guerra



Rally2 Kit-powered ERC2 aces:Victor Cartier, Dmitry Feofanov, Javier Pardo, Joan Vinyes



*Drivers shown once even though several could appear in multiple categories above

**Co-drove Łukasz Habaj to victory on the last Azores Rallye to run in 2019

ERC Sensational Sordo on board for ERC’s Azores adventure 11 HOURS AGO

ERC All aboard for Azores: ERC leader Mikkelsen revved up for “absolute favourite” rally 18 HOURS AGO