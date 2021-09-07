A star-studded line-up of champions and winners will contest the 55th Azores Rallye from September 16-18, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.
Organisers Grupo Desportivo Comercial have published an entry list featuring four former event winners, a multitude of national champions past and present, plus a host of rising star drivers aiming for the top of the sport.
ClickHEREto view the entry list and here’s how the entry list breaks down*:
Former Azores winners:Daniel Dymurski**, Alexey Lukyanuk, Andreas Mikkelsen, Ricardo Moura
Reigning national champions:Yoann Bonato (France Tarmac), Nil Solans (Spain Gravel)
Former national champions:Norbert Herczig (Hungary), Umberto Scandola (Italy)
ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members:Erik Cais, Efrén Llarena, Miko Marczyk, Rachele Somaschini
Young hopefuls:Pedro Antunes, Pep Bassas, Rafael Botelho, Adrian Chwietczuk, Jean-Baptise Franceschi, Ola Jr Nore, Igor Widłak
Home heroes:Bruno Amaral, Aloísio Monteiro, Luis Rego, Ruben Rodrigues
Spanish visitors:Dani Sordo, Luis Vilariño
Mighty Mexican:Benito Guerra
Rally2 Kit-powered ERC2 aces:Victor Cartier, Dmitry Feofanov, Javier Pardo, Joan Vinyes
*Drivers shown once even though several could appear in multiple categories above
**Co-drove Łukasz Habaj to victory on the last Azores Rallye to run in 2019
